Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-88.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.78 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $1,578,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,773,737.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,851 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

