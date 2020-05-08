Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. Quotient Technology updated its FY 2020

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,152. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $540.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,419.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $175,050. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

