R Sanders Williams Sells 425 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AMGN stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.
AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
