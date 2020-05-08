RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,997 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of RADA Electronic Ind. worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

RADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.14. 12,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

RADA Electronic Ind. Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

