Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,091.48 and approximately $39.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.02144991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00172808 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,629,084 coins and its circulating supply is 16,207,875 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.