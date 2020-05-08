Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 4.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.25. 1,258,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,624. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

