Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.74. 2,800,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,287. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

