Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 837 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

NYSE:UTX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,804,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

