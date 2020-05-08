Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. 1,241,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

