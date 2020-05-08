Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 178,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 529,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,154,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,561,830. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

