Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 52,194,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

