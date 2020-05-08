Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises 1.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.86. 617,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,913. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

