Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.72. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

