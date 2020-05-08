Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $92.64. 9,749,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

