Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 13,151,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

