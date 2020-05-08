Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,714. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $349.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

