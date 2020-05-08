Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

