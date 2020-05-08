Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 440 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.25. 372,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,854. The firm has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

