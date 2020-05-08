Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.