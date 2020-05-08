Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.6-96.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.19 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.87.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 982,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.