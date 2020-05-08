Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.80, 982,140 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 749,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

