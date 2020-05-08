Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.19)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $388-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.62 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.87.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 982,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,610,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,305. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

