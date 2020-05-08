Raymond James Analysts Give Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) a C$20.50 Price Target

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a C$20.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.94.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.38. 406,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.36. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.90 and a 52-week high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

