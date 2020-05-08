Raymond James Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $15.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,362,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,899. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

