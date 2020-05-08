Raymond James Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $188.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.
Global Payments stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,666,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
