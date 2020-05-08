Raymond James Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $188.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Global Payments stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,666,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

