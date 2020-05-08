Raymond James Raises TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $16.50

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 465,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,324. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

