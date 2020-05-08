Raymond James Reiterates $33.00 Price Target for Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) received a $33.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s current price.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of AY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 414,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $31,935,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $31,268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 742,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

