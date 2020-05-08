Raymond James Reiterates “C$0.20” Price Target for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) received a C$0.20 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Shares of TSE CR traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.32. 1,049,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.80 million.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

