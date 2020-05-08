Raymond James Reiterates “C$0.30” Price Target for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) received a C$0.30 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.44.

BTE stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

