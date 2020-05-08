Raymond James Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATH. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.44.

TSE:ATH remained flat at $C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. 1,560,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$188.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post -0.2550944 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

