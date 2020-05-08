Raymond James Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $80.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 597,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

