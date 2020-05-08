Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Re/Max has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Re/Max has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Re/Max to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

NYSE:RMAX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 171,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,061. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $450.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

