RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 189,506 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 104,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RealNetworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,750 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

