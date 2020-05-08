Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, 172,030 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 190,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

