Refereum Price Reaches $0.0005 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bittrex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $869,161.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

