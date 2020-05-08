Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 218.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

REG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,250. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.62. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

