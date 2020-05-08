Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.64. 428,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,310. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $581.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

