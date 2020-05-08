Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

