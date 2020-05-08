Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 705,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,336. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

