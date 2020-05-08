Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 705,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

