Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.68 and last traded at $92.08, approximately 705,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 716,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,772 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $120,200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

