Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $209,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 288,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,444. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

