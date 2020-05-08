Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

RSG traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.21. 1,606,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,162. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

