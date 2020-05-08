Reviewing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Cna Financial (NASDAQ:CNA)

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cna Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cna Financial and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Cna Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cna Financial and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cna Financial $10.77 billion 0.74 $1.00 billion $3.59 8.21 Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.35 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -5.35

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cna Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Cna Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out -28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cna Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cna Financial and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cna Financial 5.76% 8.40% 1.64% Kingstone Companies -4.10% -11.08% -3.23%

Summary

Cna Financial beats Kingstone Companies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

