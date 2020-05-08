RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.70. 2,138,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $263.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total value of $6,092,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.