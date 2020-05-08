RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $270.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $14.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.33.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total value of $6,092,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,664,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

