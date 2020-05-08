RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading Up 8.3%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s share price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.37, approximately 2,720,890 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,638,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 331,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,906,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

