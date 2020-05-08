Robert Janssen Sells 9,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DVAX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,679. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market cap of $359.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,652 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,785 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 214,201 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

