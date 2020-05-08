Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RST. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE RST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.50. Rosetta Stone has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

