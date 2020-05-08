Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to $157.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGJTF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of Cargojet stock remained flat at $$93.99 during trading on Friday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

